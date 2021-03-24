Healthcare Market in India 2021 | COVID -19 Impact Research Report With Top Key Players- • Aster DM Healthcare Limited • Cipla Limited • Dr. Lal PathLabs Limited • Fortis Healthcare Limited • Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited • Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited • Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited

In terms of revenue and employment generation, healthcare has been one of the biggest industries in India. Kerala is one of the states in India that offers outstanding healthcare facilities.

Market insights:

The healthcare market in India was valued at INR 14.32 Tn in 2019 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~34.04% during the 2020-2025 period, to reach INR 65.51 Tn by 2025. The growth of the market can be attributed to the surge in demand for home healthcare devices, digital healthcare solutions and pharmaceutical products. Rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, growing investments from public and private investors, and the emergence of advanced technologies like telehealth and telemedicine solutions are some of the major factors propelling the growth of the Indian healthcare market. Relaxation of FDI and increased government expenditure are some of the key factors to drive the healthcare market during the 2016-2020 period. However, inadequate healthcare infrastructure in India and low penetration of health insurance are impeding market growth.

Companies covered

• Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

• Aster DM Healthcare Limited

• Cipla Limited

• Dr. Lal PathLabs Limited

• Fortis Healthcare Limited

• Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited

• Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited

• Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited

• Columbia Asia Hospitals Private Limited

• Max Healthcare Private Limited

Segment Insights:

The healthcare market in India is segmented into outpatient care centers, hospitals, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and supplies, diagnostic services, digital healthcare, research and development, medical insurance and medical tourism. As of 2019, the healthcare market was dominated by the hospitals segment, which accounted for about 38.50% of the total market revenue. By 2025, the market share of the hospitals segment is expected to decline by ~10.55% to hold around 27.95% of the overall healthcare market revenue. During the 2020-2025 period, the digital healthcare segment is anticipated to become the fastest growing segment in the market as a result of the self-isolation norms imposed to restrain the spread of COVID-19 and the cost-benefit obtained from using digital healthcare solutions. Other segments of the market which are expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period are the pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment and supplies segments.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the contagion, followed by a long-term nationwide lockdown has had a severe impact on the overall healthcare market in India. The market segments that are likely to be positively impacted during the pandemic and the period thereafter are the digital healthcare segment, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and supplies segment.

The medical research and development (R&D) segment and the medical insurance segments are expected to experience a relatively short-term benefit during this crisis period. The medical R&D segment and the insurance segment are some of the least prioritized segments of the Indian healthcare industry and hence, the impact of COVID-19 on these segments are expected plunge with the diminishing effect of the pandemic. Other healthcare segments such as hospitals, medical tourism, and outpatient care centers are witnessing severe downfall in their markets due to the risk of virus transmission from social gatherings and the imposition of the social distancing norms.

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Overview: Along with a broad overview of the global Healthcare Market in India Market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study.

Along with a broad overview of the global Healthcare Market in India Market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study. Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the Healthcare Market in India Market.

Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the Healthcare Market in India Market. Study on Key Market Trends: This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the market.

This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the market. Market Forecasts: Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Healthcare Market in India Market.

Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Healthcare Market in India Market. Regional Growth Analysis: All major regions and countries have been covered Healthcare Market in India Market report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.

All major regions and countries have been covered Healthcare Market in India Market report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets. Segment Analysis: The report provides accurate and reliable forecasts of the market share of important segments of the Healthcare Market in India Market. Market participants can use this analysis to make strategic investments in key growth pockets of the Healthcare Market in India Market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report Include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Healthcare Market in India Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Healthcare Market in India Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Healthcare Market in India Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Healthcare Market in India Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA .

. What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Healthcare Market in India Market?

{A free report data (as a form of Excel Datasheet) will also be provided upon request along with a new purchase.

Contact Us:

Web:www.qurateresearch.com

E-mail:[email protected]

Ph: US – +13393375221

Follow Us @

LinkedIn

Twitter

Note: In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.