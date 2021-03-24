Global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market Size study, by Type (Diffuse Silicon Piezoresistive, Ceramic Piezoresistive, Strain Gage Piezoresistive), by Application (Biomedical Applications, Automotive Industry, Household Appliances) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market is valued at approximately USD 1.03 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The piezoresistive effect is a shift in the electrical resistivity of a metal or semiconductor when mechanical pressure is utilized. Piezoresistive pressure sensors are extensively used for monitoring and regulating the applications by microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology. In the area of industrial applications, such as automotive and biomedical are relatively more accurate in terms of size and weight constraints through which this sensor is gaining immense traction in the biomedical and automobile industry for providing fine sensitivity, as well as better linearity. Therefore, rising vehicle and medical device production in developing economies, along with the favorable government initiatives for increasing the deployment rate of piezoresistive pressure sensors are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), in 2019, there were around 67.1 million units of passenger cars produced around the world, an increase from 65.7 million units in 2013. Similarly, as per the survey of the American Automotive Policy Council (AAPC) in 2017, the automobile production in the United States was more than doubled from 5.6 million vehicles in 2009 to 12.2 million vehicles in 2016 and also would increase around 13 million by 2020. This, in turn, is expected to promote the demand for Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors globally. Although, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating numerous countries across the globe, due to which the overall sensor, control, and automation industry is adversely affecting. While the capital investments in the sensor industry are lethargic before the COVID-19 crisis, and now, they are likely to be postponed for at least a year, which may challenge the market growth. However, technical concerns related to the involvement of smaller components and extensive noise limit of sensors are the few factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing demand for automotive light vehicle production, along with the presence of a significant number of biomedical manufacturers in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as growing automotive vehicle production and rising usage in the aerospace sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amphenol Advanced Sensors

Kistler Group

Merit Sensor Systems, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sensata Technologies

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

STMicroelectronics

TE Connectivity

Melexis

Keller Group plc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Diffuse Silicon Piezoresistive

Ceramic Piezoresistive

Strain Gage Piezoresistive

By Application:

Biomedical Applications

Automotive Industry

Household Appliances

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

