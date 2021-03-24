Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market Size study with COVID-19 Impact, by Type (Shallow AUVs (up to 100 meters), Medium AUVs (up to 1,000 meters) and Large AUVs (more than 1,000 meters)), by Technology (Collision Avoidance, Communication, Navigation, Propulsion and Imaging), by Payload Type (Camera, Sensor, Synthetic Aperture Sonars, Echo Sounders, Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers and Others), by Application (Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Environmental Protection & Monitoring, Oceanography, Archeology & Exploration and Search & Salvage Operations), by Shape (Torpedo, Laminar Flow Body, Streamlined Rectangular Style and Multi-hull Vehicle) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market is valued at approximately USD 0.52 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.8 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV) can be operated without human intervention, also available in several types, such as shallow, medium, and large. Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) are equipped with technologies such as communication, collision avoidance, navigation, imaging, and propulsion. AUVs used in wide range of industries such as military & defense, environmental protection & monitoring, oceanography, archaeological & exploration, and search & salvage operations. The global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) is being highly demanded due to the coronavirus pandemic. As AUV can be operated without human intervention. The increasing capital expenditure of companies in offshore oil & gas industry and rising defense spending of countries worldwide are the factors responsible for the growth of Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market. For instance: as per Statista, the United States spend around USD 466.76 billion on its military in 2000 and the figure is increased by USD 718.69 billion military spending in 2019. Furthermore, the introduction of products and services and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 31st March 2020, Kongsberg Maritime launched LARS (Launch and Recovery System) solution for its HUGIN range of Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs). Launching and recovering AUVs under water, will lessen the possibility of damage , while boosting productivity to deliver significant cost savings. However, high operational costs of AUVs is the major factor restraining the growth of global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption advanced technologies has lead the growth of the market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Kongsberg Maritime

Teledyne Marine

Bluefin Robotics

ECA Group

Saab AB

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Fugro

Atlas Elektronik Gmbh

Boston Engineering Corporation

International Submarine Engineering (ISE)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Shallow AUVs (up to 100 meters)

Medium AUVs (up to 1,000 meters)

Large AUVs (more than 1,000 meters)

Technology:

Collision Avoidance

Communication

Navigation

Propulsion

Imaging

By Payload Type:

Camera

Sensor

Synthetic Aperture Sonars

Echo Sounders

Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers

Others

By Application:

Military & Defense

Oil & Gas

Environmental Protection & Monitoring

Oceanography

Archeology & Exploration

Search & Salvage Operations

By Shape:

Torpedo

Laminar Flow Body

Streamlined Rectangular Style

Multi-hull Vehicle

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

