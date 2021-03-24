Health IT Security Market Demand, Growth and Research Report 2021-2025

Kenneth Research recently added a report on Health IT Security Market ‘ in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on the COVID-19 impacts on the Health IT Security Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 2025. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global Health IT Security market was valued at USD 5635.34 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 19,623.64 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.87% from 2017 to 2025.

With increasing usage of Healthcare analytics software and IT tools by healthcare players, the risks of data breaches has also increased. The major cyber threats and privacy and hindrance are potential risks which can be avoided by using Healthcare security IT solutions. The market is thus expected to grow at a high rate.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing cases of healthcare breaches

1.2 Stringency in regulations

1.3 Growing usage of smart phones and devices

1.4 Investments By Venture Capital Firms

1.5 Interconnected Medical Devices Driving the Need for Security Solutions

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Shortage of Cyber-Security Professionals

2.2 Dearth of investments

Market Segmentation:

1. By End User:

1.1 Healthcare Providers

1.1.1 Hospitals

1.1.2 Physician Practices

1.1.3 Others

1.2 Healthcare Payers

2. By Delivery Model:

2.1 On-Premise

2.2 On-Demand (Cloud-Based and Hybrid Model)

3. By Application:

3.1 Network Security

3.2 Endpoint Security

3.3 Application Security

3.4 Content Security

4. By Product and Services:

4.1 Products

4.1.1 Antivirus and Antimalware Solutions

4.1.2 Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions

4.1.3 Risk and Compliance Management Solutions

4.1.4 Encryption and Data Loss Protection (DLP) Solutions

4.1.5 Firewalls and Unified Threat Management (UTM) Solutions

4.1.6 Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS)

4.1.7 Other Products

4.2 Services

4.2.1 Consulting

4.2.2 Managed Security Services (MSS)

4.2.3 Other Services

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. IBM Corporation

2. Intel Corporation

3. Symantec Corporation

4. Trend Micro Incorporated

5. Oracle Corporation

6. CA Technologies

7. EMC Corporation

8. Sailpoint Technologies, Inc.

9. Dell, Inc.

10. Hewlett Packard

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

