Anaesthesia Monitoring Devices Market Overview, Industry Trends and Growing Opportunities Till 2025

Kenneth Research recently added a report on ‘Anaesthesia Monitoring Devices Market’ in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on the COVID-19 impacts on the Anaesthesia Monitoring Devices Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 2025. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Anaesthesia Monitoring Devices Market was valued at USD 1028.02 Million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2827.97 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.9%% from 2016 to 2025.

Anaesthesia Monitoring Devicescontrol and stimulate the dosage of sedatives being given to the patients. Since the dosage can be lethal if exceeded, it is very important that there are no errors in the calculations of the dose amounts.To avoid such errors, leading health solution providers accept the technology in which the device controls the dosage of anaesthesia being given to the patient

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rules and regulations for patient safety

1.2 Government encourages use of safe technologies like Anaesthesia monitoring devices

1.3 Less chances of errors and life risks

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High implementation cost

2.2 Lack of knowledge in medical sectors regarding device handling

2.3 Associated device failure risks

Market Segmentation:

Anaesthesia Monitoring Devices Market is segmented on the basis of:

1. Anaesthesia Monitoring Devices Market, byProduct:

1.1 Advanced Anaesthesia monitors

1.1.1 Anesthesia Gas Monitors

1.1.2 Depth of Anesthesia Monitors

1.1.3 Standalone Capnography Monitors

1.1.4 Other Anesthesia Monitoring Devices (MRI Compatible Anesthesia

1.2 Basic monitors

1.3 Integrated Anaesthesia monitors

1.4 Others

2. Anaesthesia Monitoring Devices Market, end user:

2.1 Hospitals

2.2 Ambulatory Surgery Centres

3. Anaesthesia Monitoring Devices Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Masimo

2. Fukuda Denshi

3. Infinium Medical

4. Covidien PLC (A Subsidiary of Medtronic PLC.)

5. GE Healthcare (Division of General Electric Company)

6. Nihon Kohden Corporation

7. Philips Healthcare (A Subsidiary of Royal Philips Electronics)

8. Mindray Medical International Limited

9. DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co. KGAA

10. Schiller AG

11. Criticare Systems, Inc. (Stepdown Subsidiary Company of Opto Circuits (India) Ltd.)

12. Heyer Medical AG

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Anaesthesia Monitoring Devices Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

