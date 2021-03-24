Radiology Information Systems Market Size, Business Scenario, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2025

Kenneth Research recently added a report on ‘Radiology Information Systems Market’ in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on the COVID-19 impacts on the Radiology Information Systems Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 2025. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global Radiology Information Systems market was valued at USD 579.42million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1114.62 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.54% from 2017 to 2025.

A radiology information system (RIS) is a networked software system for managing medical imagery and associated data. A RIS is especially useful for tracking radiology imaging orders and billing information, and is often used in conjunction with PACS and VNAs to manage image archives, record-keeping and billing.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008284

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rapid increase in aging population and subsequent rise in the number of chronic diseases

1.2 Adoption of Cloud Technology related services

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Increasing concerns regarding the patient data safety & security

Market Segmentation:

1. By End User:

1.1 Hospitals

1.2 Office-Based Physicians

1.3 Emergency Healthcare Service Providers

2. By Deployment Mode:

2.1 Web-Based

2.2 On-Premise

2.3 Cloud-Based

3. By Component:

3.1 Services

3.2 Software

3.3 Hardware

4. By Type:

4.1 Integrated Radiology Information Systems

4.2 Standalone Radiology Information Systems

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

2. Carestream Health, Inc.

3. Cerner Corporation

4. Medinformatix, Inc.

5. Epic Systems Corporation

6. Merge Healthcare Incorporated

7. GE Healthcare (Division of General Electric Company)

8. Mckesson Corporation

9. Philips Healthcare (Subsidiary of Royal Philips Electronics)

10. Siemens Healthcare (Subsidiary of Siemens AG)

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008284

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Radiology Information Systemsmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.â€ƒ

1 INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL RADIOLOGY INFORMATION SYSTEMSMARKET

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 GLOBAL RADIOLOGY INFORMATION SYSTEMSMARKETOUTLOOK

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Framework

5 GLOBAL RADIOLOGY INFORMATION SYSTEMS MARKET, BY END USER:

5.1 Hospitals

5.2 Office-Based Physicians

5.3 Emergency Healthcare Service Providers

6 GLOBAL RADIOLOGY INFORMATION SYSTEMS MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODE:

6.1 Web-Based

6.2 On-Premise

6.3 Cloud-Based

7 GLOBAL RADIOLOGY INFORMATION SYSTEMS MARKET, BY COMPONENT:

7.1 Services

7.2 Software

7.3 Hardware

8 GLOBAL RADIOLOGY INFORMATION SYSTEMS MARKET, BY TYPE:

8.1 Integrated Radiology Information Systems

8.2 Standalone Radiology Information Systems

9 GLOBAL RADIOLOGY INFORMATION SYSTEMSMARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

9.1 Overview

9.2 North AmericaRegional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 EuropeRegional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 U.K.

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia PacificRegional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin AmericaRegional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Argentina

9.6 Rest of the WorldRegional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

10 GLOBAL RADIOLOGY INFORMATION SYSTEMSMARKETCOMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

10.1 Overview

10.2 Company Market Share

10.3 Vendor Landscape

10.4 Key Development Strategies

11 COMPANY PROFILES

11.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 Financial Performance

11.1.3 Product Outlook

11.1.4 Key Developments

11.2 Carestream Health, Inc.

11.2.1 Overview

11.2.2 Financial Performance

11.2.3 Product Outlook

11.2.4 Key Developments

11.3 Cerner Corporation

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Financial Performance

11.3.3 Product Outlook

11.3.4 Key Developments

11.4 Medinformatix, Inc.

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 Financial Performance

11.4.3 Product Outlook

11.4.4 Key Developments

11.5 Epic Systems Corporation

11.5.1 Overview

11.5.2 Financial Performance

11.5.3 Product Outlook

11.5.4 Key Developments

11.6 Merge Healthcare Incorporated

11.6.1 Overview

11.6.2 Financial Performance

11.6.3 Product Outlook

11.6.4 Key Developments

11.7 GE Healthcare (Division of General Electric Company)

11.7.1 Overview

11.7.2 Financial Performance

11.7.3 Product Outlook

11.7.4 Key Developments

11.8 Mckesson Corporation

11.8.1 Overview

11.8.2 Financial Performance

11.8.3 Product Outlook

11.8.4 Key Developments

11.9 Philips Healthcare (Subsidiary of Royal Philips Electronics)

11.9.1 Overview

11.9.2 Financial Performance

11.9.3 Product Outlook

11.9.4 Key Development

11.10 Siemens Healthcare (Subsidiary of Siemens AG)

11.10.1 Overview

11.10.2 Financial Performance

11.10.3 Product Outlook

11.10.4 Key Development

12 Appendix

12.1 Related Reports

Get Complete Access of Study Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008284

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Diabetes Pen Market

Fetal Monitoring Market

Breast Imaging Market

Wearable Skin Patch Market