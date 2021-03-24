Radiology Information Systems Market Size, Business Scenario, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2025

Kenneth Research recently added a report on ‘Radiology Information Systems Market’ in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on the COVID-19 impacts on the Radiology Information Systems Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 2025. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The global Radiology Information Systems market was valued at USD 579.42million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1114.62 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.54% from 2017 to 2025.
A radiology information system (RIS) is a networked software system for managing medical imagery and associated data. A RIS is especially useful for tracking radiology imaging orders and billing information, and is often used in conjunction with PACS and VNAs to manage image archives, record-keeping and billing.
Market Dynamics:
1. Market Drivers
1.1 Rapid increase in aging population and subsequent rise in the number of chronic diseases
1.2 Adoption of Cloud Technology related services
2. Market Restraints
2.1 Increasing concerns regarding the patient data safety & security
Market Segmentation:
1. By End User:
1.1 Hospitals
1.2 Office-Based Physicians
1.3 Emergency Healthcare Service Providers
2. By Deployment Mode:
2.1 Web-Based
2.2 On-Premise
2.3 Cloud-Based
3. By Component:
3.1 Services
3.2 Software
3.3 Hardware
4. By Type:
4.1 Integrated Radiology Information Systems
4.2 Standalone Radiology Information Systems
5. By Region:
5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)
5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)
5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
5.5 Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The major players in the market are as follows:
1. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
2. Carestream Health, Inc.
3. Cerner Corporation
4. Medinformatix, Inc.
5. Epic Systems Corporation
6. Merge Healthcare Incorporated
7. GE Healthcare (Division of General Electric Company)
8. Mckesson Corporation
9. Philips Healthcare (Subsidiary of Royal Philips Electronics)
10. Siemens Healthcare (Subsidiary of Siemens AG)
These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:
Research study on the Radiology Information Systemsmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.
The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.
To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.â€ƒ
1 INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL RADIOLOGY INFORMATION SYSTEMSMARKET
1.1 Overview of the Market
1.2 Scope of Report
1.3 Assumptions
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE
3.1 Data Mining
3.2 Validation
3.3 Primary Interviews
3.4 List of Data Sources
4 GLOBAL RADIOLOGY INFORMATION SYSTEMSMARKETOUTLOOK
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Regulatory Framework
5 GLOBAL RADIOLOGY INFORMATION SYSTEMS MARKET, BY END USER:
5.1 Hospitals
5.2 Office-Based Physicians
5.3 Emergency Healthcare Service Providers
6 GLOBAL RADIOLOGY INFORMATION SYSTEMS MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODE:
6.1 Web-Based
6.2 On-Premise
6.3 Cloud-Based
7 GLOBAL RADIOLOGY INFORMATION SYSTEMS MARKET, BY COMPONENT:
7.1 Services
7.2 Software
7.3 Hardware
8 GLOBAL RADIOLOGY INFORMATION SYSTEMS MARKET, BY TYPE:
8.1 Integrated Radiology Information Systems
8.2 Standalone Radiology Information Systems
9 GLOBAL RADIOLOGY INFORMATION SYSTEMSMARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
9.1 Overview
9.2 North AmericaRegional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 EuropeRegional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 U.K.
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia PacificRegional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 Latin AmericaRegional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Argentina
9.6 Rest of the WorldRegional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025
10 GLOBAL RADIOLOGY INFORMATION SYSTEMSMARKETCOMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
10.1 Overview
10.2 Company Market Share
10.3 Vendor Landscape
10.4 Key Development Strategies
11 COMPANY PROFILES
11.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
11.1.1 Overview
11.1.2 Financial Performance
11.1.3 Product Outlook
11.1.4 Key Developments
11.2 Carestream Health, Inc.
11.2.1 Overview
11.2.2 Financial Performance
11.2.3 Product Outlook
11.2.4 Key Developments
11.3 Cerner Corporation
11.3.1 Overview
11.3.2 Financial Performance
11.3.3 Product Outlook
11.3.4 Key Developments
11.4 Medinformatix, Inc.
11.4.1 Overview
11.4.2 Financial Performance
11.4.3 Product Outlook
11.4.4 Key Developments
11.5 Epic Systems Corporation
11.5.1 Overview
11.5.2 Financial Performance
11.5.3 Product Outlook
11.5.4 Key Developments
11.6 Merge Healthcare Incorporated
11.6.1 Overview
11.6.2 Financial Performance
11.6.3 Product Outlook
11.6.4 Key Developments
11.7 GE Healthcare (Division of General Electric Company)
11.7.1 Overview
11.7.2 Financial Performance
11.7.3 Product Outlook
11.7.4 Key Developments
11.8 Mckesson Corporation
11.8.1 Overview
11.8.2 Financial Performance
11.8.3 Product Outlook
11.8.4 Key Developments
11.9 Philips Healthcare (Subsidiary of Royal Philips Electronics)
11.9.1 Overview
11.9.2 Financial Performance
11.9.3 Product Outlook
11.9.4 Key Development
11.10 Siemens Healthcare (Subsidiary of Siemens AG)
11.10.1 Overview
11.10.2 Financial Performance
11.10.3 Product Outlook
11.10.4 Key Development
12 Appendix
12.1 Related Reports
