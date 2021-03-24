Wide area RFID Systems Market to Grow Significantly by 2020-2027 with Profiling Players Mojix, Impinj, Guard RFID Solutions, Balluff

Wide area RFID systems are essentially traditional RFID systems which can identify and locate numerous objects over a long range. The traditional deployment of RFID systems used to restrict the usability as the objects were identified and accounted for only at certain checkpoints and entrances. In case, if a detailed inventory check is required, operators would have to manually scan individual objects or products which requires immense amount of time and labor. Wide area RFID systems have offered a viable solution to various industries to identify and locate numerous objects simultaneously all across the facility.

This report focuses on the global Wide Area RFID Systems market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wide Area RFID Systems market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

One of the major factors driving the demand for wide area RFID systems is rise in innovative applications. RFID technology has been used in various end-use industries over a long period of time. However, the use of this technology has been restricted to limited applications such as shipment tracking and inventory management. Furthermore, with decreasing costs of RFID tags and readers, wide area RFID systems are expected to witness significant rise in terms of adoption in the end-use industries.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report: Mojix, Inc., Impinj, Inc., Guard RFID Solutions, Inc., Balluff GmbH, PervasID Ltd., Shenzhen Jietong Technology Co., Ltd., Trackware B.V., Idesco Oy, Balogh Group, GAO RFID, Inc.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Wide Area RFID Systems market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Wide Area RFID Systems market segments and regions.

The global wide area RFID systems market is segmented on the basis of component, end-user industry. On the basis of component, market is segmented as tags, readers, antennas, software. On the basis of end-user industry, market is segmented as automotive, retail, oil and gas, manufacturing, healthcare, others.

The research on the Wide Area RFID Systems market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Wide Area RFID Systems market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Wide Area RFID Systems market.

Wide Area RFID Systems Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

