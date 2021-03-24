Impact of Covid-19 on North America Nurse Call Systems Market 2020-2028 – Key Players Hill Rom Services Inc, Siemens, Intercall Systems, STANLEY Healthcare

According to The Insight Partners market research study of ‘North America Nurse Call Systems Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by equipment, technology, application, and end-user’ the North America nurse call systems market is expected to reach US$ 1,329.12 million in 2027 from US$ 543.39 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.7% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the North America nurse call systems market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

Based on the equipment, the North America the nurse call systems market, is segmented into integrated communications systems, button systems, mobiles systems, and intercom systems. The integrated communications systems segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, also the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The integrated communications systems market growth is expected due to the ability to streamline communication by linking advanced wireless technology with traditional tools, such as nurse call, bed stations, and nurse consoles and also improve portability for faster communication between caregivers, and patients in the healthcare facility.

The growth of this market is estimated to grow owing to key driving factors such as the increasing number of assisted living centers for elderly and the higher incidences of Alzheimer’s disease. However, the market growth is likely to be hindered owing to the exorbitant installation cost of nurse call systems.

North America Nurse Call Systems Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

Ascom Holding AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens

Austco Healthcare

Intercall Systems

STANLEY Healthcare

Critical Alert Systems

Hill Rom Services Inc.

Rauland

North America Nurse Call Systems Market Segmental Overview:

The report specifically highlights the North America Nurse Call Systems market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

To comprehend global North America Nurse Call Systems market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology North America Nurse Call Systems Market Landscape North America Nurse Call Systems Market – Key Market Dynamics North America Nurse Call Systems Market – Global Market Analysis North America Nurse Call Systems Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type North America Nurse Call Systems Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application North America Nurse Call Systems Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound North America Nurse Call Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape North America Nurse Call Systems Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

