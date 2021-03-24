Global Patient Portal Market 2020, Industry Research Trends, Regional Outlook, Forecast Analysis 2027| Optum, Inc., athenahealth, Inc. (Veritas Capital), Epic Systems Corporation, Greenway Health, LLC, CureMD Healthcare

According to our latest study on “Patient Portal Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Delivery Mode, and End User,” the market was valued at US$ 2,185.71 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 8,938.75 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% during 2020–2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global patient portal market, and the factors driving and restraining the market growth.

Based on product, the global patient portal market is bifurcated into standalone patient portals and integrated patient portals. The integrated patient portals segment held a larger share of the market in 2019. Also, the same segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The market growth for integrated patient portals segment is attributed to the fact that these portals offer increased efficiency and low requirement of expensive custom development to build a bridge between systems. Most integrated portals are provided by the same vendor as an electronic health records (EHRs) system. Moreover, these solutions allow a user to complete multiple business functions from the same interface. As they provide a one-stop solution, they are cheaper, favored, and therefore high in demand.

Here we have listed the top Patient Portal Market companies in the world

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

McKESSON CORPORATION

Optum, Inc.

athenahealth, Inc. (Veritas Capital)

Epic Systems Corporation

Greenway Health, LLC

CureMD Healthcare

General Electric Company

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE INFORMATION SYSTEM, LLC

