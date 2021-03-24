With interest in baking soaring as COVID-19 resulted in Czech consumers spending much more time at home, breadmakers recorded the fastest growth in volume sales within small cooking appliances in 2020. Demand for these products rose dramatically after the first lockdown was imposed in mid-March. By late April, volume sales had already equalled those for the whole of 2017. Volume growth was mainly driven by sales of cheaper models from players such as Eta, Domo and Concept, though higher-end prod…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797698-small-cooking-appliances-in-the-czech-republic
Euromonitor International’s Small Cooking Appliances in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-world-epicardial-laa-closure-device-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2026-2021-03-12
Product coverage: Breadmakers, Coffee Machines, Coffee Mills, Electric Grills, Electric Steamers, Freestanding Hobs, Fryers, Kettles, Other Small Cooking Appliances, Rice Cookers, Slow Cookers.
ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-electrical-room-thermostats-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2020-2025-2021-03-09
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Small Cooking Appliances market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Content:
Small Cooking Appliances in the Czech Republic
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Stay-at-home trend fuels surge in demand for breadmakers
Coffee machines hardest hit as consumers reduce discretionary spending
No major supply issues for De’Longhi despite prolonged closure of Italian factories
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Overall demand will slow as consumers return to pre-pandemic behaviour
Coffee machines expected to see total volume sales decline consistently
E-commerce will continue to gain ground in distribution
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Freestanding Hobs by Format: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Small Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Small Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Small Cooking Appliances by Format: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer appliances
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer appliances?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 13 Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2015-2020
Table 14 Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2015-2020
Table 15 Forecast Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2020-2025
MARKET DATA
Table 17 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 18 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 19 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 20 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 21 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2015-2020
Table 22 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2015-2020
Table 23 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 24 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 25 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 26 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020
……Continuned
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bisouv.com/