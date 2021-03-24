With interest in baking soaring as COVID-19 resulted in Czech consumers spending much more time at home, breadmakers recorded the fastest growth in volume sales within small cooking appliances in 2020. Demand for these products rose dramatically after the first lockdown was imposed in mid-March. By late April, volume sales had already equalled those for the whole of 2017. Volume growth was mainly driven by sales of cheaper models from players such as Eta, Domo and Concept, though higher-end prod…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797698-small-cooking-appliances-in-the-czech-republic

Euromonitor International’s Small Cooking Appliances in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-world-epicardial-laa-closure-device-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2026-2021-03-12

Product coverage: Breadmakers, Coffee Machines, Coffee Mills, Electric Grills, Electric Steamers, Freestanding Hobs, Fryers, Kettles, Other Small Cooking Appliances, Rice Cookers, Slow Cookers.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-electrical-room-thermostats-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2020-2025-2021-03-09

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Small Cooking Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Small Cooking Appliances in the Czech Republic

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Stay-at-home trend fuels surge in demand for breadmakers

Coffee machines hardest hit as consumers reduce discretionary spending

No major supply issues for De’Longhi despite prolonged closure of Italian factories

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Overall demand will slow as consumers return to pre-pandemic behaviour

Coffee machines expected to see total volume sales decline consistently

E-commerce will continue to gain ground in distribution

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Freestanding Hobs by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Small Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Small Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Small Cooking Appliances by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer appliances

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer appliances?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 13 Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2015-2020

Table 14 Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2015-2020

Table 15 Forecast Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2020-2025

MARKET DATA

Table 17 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 18 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 19 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 20 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 21 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2015-2020

Table 22 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2015-2020

Table 23 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 24 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 25 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 26 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105