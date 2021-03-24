US Software Defined Data Center Market industry is Knocking with a CAGR 16% in Coming Year

US Software Defined Data Center Market was valued at US$ 14.30 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 50.93 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2020 to 2027

The software defined data center (SDDC) is a data storage facility that comprises storage, networking, and security of data provided as a software service to the customer. SDDC offers a secured user portal with a web-based server that delivers the data effectively and securely. This data center also permits the end user to access the data and information with the help of virtualization and cloud technology. Additionally, SDDC is an advanced data management solution that monitors as well as builds a backup of the data.

Some of the companies competing in the US Software Defined Data Center Market are

VMware, Inc

Microsoft Corporation

Juniper Networks Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc

FUJITSU LIMITED

Citrix Systems, Inc

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

UnitedPrivateCloud

Nutanix, Inc.

SAM Software Defined Data Center Market Segmentation

Software Defined Data Center Market – by Component

Solution

Service

Software Defined Data Center Market – by Industry Vertical

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Others

In terms of type, the rotary Software Defined Data Center segment accounted for a larger share of the SAM Software Defined Data Center market in 2019. In terms of technology, the magnetic segment held the largest share of the Software Defined Data Center market in 2019. Further, the consumer electronics segment held the largest share of the market based on end-user in 2019.

What questions does the US Software Defined Data Center Market report answer about the regional reach of the industry

How do the sales figures look at present How does the sales scenario look for the future

Considering the present scenario, how much revenue will each region attain by the end of the forecast period

How much is the market share that each of these regions has accumulated presently

How much is the growth rate that each topography will depict over the predicted timeline

