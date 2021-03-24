Vacuum cleaners typically sees modest growth overall in Colombia, due to many homes in the country having ceramic or polished porcelain tile flooring as opposed to carpet flooring, whereby consumers prefer to use brooms, mops and multi-purpose cleaners with strong fragrances. This method of cleaning floors is considered to be the most affordable and effective, therefore vacuum cleaners are generally not considered to be essential items. However, as multifunctional appliances become more importan…

Euromonitor International’s Vacuum Cleaners in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Robotic Vacuum Cleaners, Standard Vacuum Cleaners.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Vacuum Cleaners in Colombia

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Vacuum cleaners faces challenges from lack of carpeting in Colombian homes, thus players innovate to offer new multifunctional models

Robotic vacuum cleaners increase in popularity thanks to increase in lower-priced private label models

Electrolux maintains top place thanks to reputation for high quality, which iRobot Roomba remains unchallenged in robotic models

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Robotic vacuum cleaners set to continue strong growth with an ongoing influx of new models

Cylinder vacuum cleaners set to be driven by ongoing innovation in bagless models

Traditional models face ongoing challenges from new innovations in vacuum cleaners

CATEGORY DATA

