Dishwashers volume sales declined for the first time in several years in 2020 as the economic shock of COVID-19 led Czech consumers to rein in spending. The closure of electronics and appliance specialist retailers and other types of brick-and-mortar stores during lockdown periods also contributed to the drop in demand. However, dishwashers was not as negatively affected by the fallout of the pandemic as many other major appliances categories. This was because these appliances enjoy a relatively…

Euromonitor International’s Dishwashers in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Built-in Dishwashers, Freestanding Dishwashers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Dishwashers in the Czech Republic

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 ends lengthy period of expansion for dishwashers

Built-in dishwashers weathers pandemic fallout better than freestanding category

Penetration of connected and auto-dosing models remains low

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Heightened budget-consciousness likely to temper recovery

Demand for freestanding dishwashers set to rebound fastest

Price polarisation expected to become more pronounced

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Dishwashers by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Dishwashers by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Dishwashers: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Dishwashers: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Dishwashers by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Production of Dishwashers: Total Volume 2015-2020

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer appliances

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer appliances?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 15 Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2015-2020

Table 16 Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2015-2020

Table 17 Forecast Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2020-2025

MARKET DATA

Table 19 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 20 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 21 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

……Continuned

