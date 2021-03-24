In a development that surprised many producers, built-in microwaves proved more resilient to the fallout of COVID-19 than the freestanding category in 2020. When the Czech government imposed the first nationwide lockdown in March, consumers who would normally eat out on a regular basis had to quickly adapt to home cooking. According to trade interviews, during this period freestanding microwaves with grill functionality were the first choice for many consumers due to their lower cost. However, i…
Euromonitor International's Microwaves in Czech Republic report
Product coverage: Built-in Microwaves, Freestanding Microwaves.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Content:
Microwaves in the Czech Republic
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Built-in microwaves proves most resilient to the impact of COVID-19
Consumers show growing interest in inverter models
Migration away from freestanding products continues
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Sluggish recovery projected for microwaves
Increased budget-consciousness should boost demand for private label products
More sophisticated products likely to be made available at lower price points
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Microwaves by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Microwaves by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Microwaves by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Microwaves by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Microwaves by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Microwaves: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Microwaves: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Microwaves by Format: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Microwaves by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Microwaves by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Microwaves by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Microwaves by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer appliances
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
……Continuned
