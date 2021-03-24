Personal care appliances sees challenges in 2020, due to COVID-19 lockdowns and fewer grooming occasions. Sub-categories are seeing varying results, with electric facial cleansers seeing a particularly steep decline in volume sales. As a mature category, sales of hair care appliances were driven by women who sought to look good in corporate and social circles. However, due to the restricted movements seen in 2020, along with hair and beauty salons being forced to close their doors for a number o…

Euromonitor International’s Personal Care Appliances in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Body Shavers, Electric Facial Cleansers, Hair Care Appliances, Oral Care Appliances, Other Personal Care Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Personal Care Appliances in Colombia

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Growth hampered by COVID-19 lockdowns and fewer grooming occasions

Electric facial cleansers expected to be reinvigorated over the forecast period

Remington takes top spot from Alizz, as competition in the category heats up

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Competition starts to ramp up in oral care appliances as consumers seek innovative technology to ease their grooming routines

Recovery for hair care appliances expected as soon as lockdown restrictions are lifted

Balance of high-tech specs and affordable price points set to drive ongoing trends

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Body Shavers by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Hair Care Appliances by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Personal Care Appliances 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Personal Care Appliances 2017-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Personal Care Appliances by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer appliances

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

……Continuned

