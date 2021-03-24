Personal care appliances sees challenges in 2020, due to COVID-19 lockdowns and fewer grooming occasions. Sub-categories are seeing varying results, with electric facial cleansers seeing a particularly steep decline in volume sales. As a mature category, sales of hair care appliances were driven by women who sought to look good in corporate and social circles. However, due to the restricted movements seen in 2020, along with hair and beauty salons being forced to close their doors for a number o…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797688-personal-care-appliances-in-colombia
Euromonitor International’s Personal Care Appliances in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-world-latex-balloons-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2026-2021-03-12-61755432
Product coverage: Body Shavers, Electric Facial Cleansers, Hair Care Appliances, Oral Care Appliances, Other Personal Care Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-world-watches-and-clocks-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-09
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Personal Care Appliances market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Content:
Personal Care Appliances in Colombia
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Growth hampered by COVID-19 lockdowns and fewer grooming occasions
Electric facial cleansers expected to be reinvigorated over the forecast period
Remington takes top spot from Alizz, as competition in the category heats up
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Competition starts to ramp up in oral care appliances as consumers seek innovative technology to ease their grooming routines
Recovery for hair care appliances expected as soon as lockdown restrictions are lifted
Balance of high-tech specs and affordable price points set to drive ongoing trends
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Body Shavers by Format: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 6 Sales of Hair Care Appliances by Format: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Personal Care Appliances 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Personal Care Appliances 2017-2020
Table 9 Distribution of Personal Care Appliances by Format: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer appliances
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
……Continuned
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bisouv.com/