VoIP Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 | Sprint Nextel, Telenor

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Verizon Communications Inc. (United States), At&T Inc (United States), Orange S.A. (France) , Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany) , KT (Korea Telecom) (South Korea), Sprint Nextel (United States), Telecom Italia S.p.A (Italy), Telenor (Sweden), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Vonage Citrix (United States), T-Mobile (United States)

VoIP Overview

Voice over Internet Protocol simply VoIP, is a form of communication that allows users to make phone calls over a broadband internet connection instead of typical analog telephone lines. Basic VoIP access usually allows a user to call others who are also receiving calls over the internet. Interconnected VoIP services also allow users to make and receive calls to and from traditional landline numbers, usually for a service fee. Some VoIP services require a dedicated VoIP phone or a computer, while others allow users to use your landline phone to place VoIP calls through a special adapter. VoIP is flattering an attractive communications option for consumers. This technology can replace traditional phone service while providing the same calling features such as call waiting, three-way calling, caller ID, and voicemail, among others.

Market Growth Drivers

Industry Participants Focusing Intensely On Pushing VoIP Solutions across Corporate & Individual Consumer Sectors

Technological Advancements

Adoption of Cloud-Based VoIP Services

Cost Effectiveness and Increasing Demand

Rapid Advancement in Network Infrastructure

Influencing Trend

Lower Fees for Basic Broadband Service and the Brisk Adoption of Even Faster Internet Offerings

Faster Networks Will Improve Call Quality

Artificial Intelligence Will Enhance Telecom Systems

Voice Assistants Will Get Smarter

Plain Old Telephone Systems Will Die Out

Restraints

Spam over internet telephony (SPIT), spoofing, and identity theft

Low public acceptance of VoIP services in the residential consumer segment

To comprehend VoIP market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide VoIP market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary ———- Free of Cost

Chapter Three: Market Dynamics —— USD1000

Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Market Trends, Restraints & Opportunities, Post COVID Scenario & Impact Analysis

Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis —— USD400

Supply/Value Chain, Porters Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent & Trademark Analysis, Bargain Power

Chapter Five: VoIP, by Market Segmentation and Geography (value, volume**) (2014-2019) —— USD1400

VoIP

Segmentation

VoIP Region

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Chapter Six: VoIP – Manufacturers/Players Analysis —— USD1200

Competitive Landscape, Comparative Market Share Analysis (2018-2019), Peer Group Analysis (2019), BCG Matrix, Company Profile, Product/Service Offering Matrix

Chapter Seven: VoIP, by Market Segmentation and Region (value, volume**) (2020-2025) —— USD1400

—— Sections same as Chapter Five ——

Chapter Eight: Company profiles / Competitive Landscape [12 Players] —— USD1250

Chapter Nine: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

** If applicable

