SDN and NFV Technology in Telecom Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 : Cisco System, IBM

AMA Research have added latest edition of survey study on SDN and NFV Technology in Telecom Market. The research study provides estimates for SDN and NFV Technology in Telecom Forecast till 2025*.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cisco System Inc. (United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Juniper Networks (United States), Pica8 Inc. (United States), Microsoft (United States), Avaya Inc. (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), Big Switch Networks Inc. (United States), F5 Networks, Inc. (United States), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (United States), Extreme Networks, Inc. (United States),.

SDN and NFV Technology in Telecom Overview

Software-defined networking (SDN) and Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) are two different networking technologies. SDN has the ability to improve the capacity of carriers in both wired & wireless system, reduced complexity in the network and centrally modify traffic flow. Whereas NFV controls IT technologies such as standard servers, open software, network automation, and virtualization. Combination of these two technology providing ease in the functioning of a communication network. Service providers are getting very low margin in the telecommunication sector owing to the use of OTT services, changing customer preferences towards data consumption and others. Hence companies are focusing on adopting SDN and NFV technologies in telecommunication to increase the average revenue per operator and manage traffic explosion challenge.

Market Growth Drivers

Reduce the Overall Capital and Operating Cost for Service Provider

Development in 4G and 5G Network Technologies

Growing Demand of Digitization in Telecom Network

Influencing Trend

Emphasizing on Increasing Flexibility of Bandwidth as it Increases Network Capacity

Restraints

Complexity in Deployment of SDN and NFV Network at Every Layer of Network

Challenges

Integration of SDN and NFV Network with Other Technologies

To comprehend SDN and NFV Technology in Telecom market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide SDN and NFV Technology in Telecom market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary ———- Free of Cost

Chapter Three: Market Dynamics —— USD1000

Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Market Trends, Restraints & Opportunities, Post COVID Scenario & Impact Analysis

Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis —— USD400

Supply/Value Chain, Porters Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent & Trademark Analysis, Bargain Power

Chapter Five: SDN and NFV Technology in Telecom, by Market Segmentation and Geography (value, volume**) (2014-2019) —— USD1400

SDN and NFV Technology in Telecom

Segmentation

SDN and NFV Technology in Telecom Region

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Chapter Six: SDN and NFV Technology in Telecom – Manufacturers/Players Analysis —— USD1200

Competitive Landscape, Comparative Market Share Analysis (2018-2019), Peer Group Analysis (2019), BCG Matrix, Company Profile, Product/Service Offering Matrix

Chapter Seven: SDN and NFV Technology in Telecom, by Market Segmentation and Region (value, volume**) (2020-2025) —— USD1400

—— Sections same as Chapter Five ——

Chapter Eight: Company profiles / Competitive Landscape [12 Players] —— USD1250

Chapter Nine: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

** If applicable

Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

AMA also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research according to clientele objectives.

