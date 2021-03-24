Weight management and wellbeing witnessed a slump in sales in 2020 with COVID-19 taking a heavy toll. Concerns over the spread of COVID-19, its impact on the economy, and the added stress and anxiety created by home seclusion all had an impact, with many consumers less focused on working out and following weight loss plans. The closure of stores during the lockdown had a further impact, with most consumers simply stopping buying these products rather than stocking up or exerting themselves to fi…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727500-weight-management-and-wellbeing-in-austria
Euromonitor International’s Weight Management and Wellbeing in Austria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automatic-identification-and-data-capture-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-12
Product coverage: Meal Replacement, OTC Obesity, Slimming Teas, Supplement Nutrition Drinks, Weight Loss Supplements.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-public-interior-design-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-09
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management and Wellbeing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Content:
Weight Management and Wellbeing in Austria
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Consumers lose focus due to COVID-19 while distribution proves challenging
Herbalife remains the standout player in 2020 despite the obstacles presented by COVID-19
Meal replacement well placed for recovery once COVID-19 is contained
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Weight concerns expected to resurface from 2021 onwards
Increasingly image conscious consumers another potential growth driver
Lower priced brands and private label could find potential as Austria’s economy comes under pressure
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
……Continuned
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://bisouv.com/