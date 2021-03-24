Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market to 2027|Top Key Players-Symantec, Trend Micro, Inc., Fireeye, Inc., Fortinet, Inc and Intel Security

The global advanced persistent threat protection market is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment type, end-user. On the basis of solution the market is segmented as security information and event management (SIEM), intrusion detection system (IDS)/intrusion prevention system (IPS), endpoint protection, next generation firewall, forensics analysis, sandboxing, others. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as cloud, on-premises. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, government and defense, it and telecom, healthcare, retail, energy and utilities, manufacturing, transportation, education and research, others.

Advanced persistent threat protection provides full protection against zero-day and advanced persistent threats. Growing malware infection, hacking, and zero-day exploitation are boosting the growth of the advanced persistent threat protection market. Rising adoption of cloud infrastructure and growing digitalization across the globe are propelling the growth of the advanced persistent threat protection market. The ability to detect, prevent, and respond to the new and sophisticated attacks are booming the growth of the advanced persistent threat protection market.

Major Key Players covered in this report:

Symantec

Trend Micro, Inc.

Fireeye, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc

Intel Security

Palo Alto Networks

Blue Coat Systems

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Advanced Persistent Threat Protection market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Advanced Persistent Threat Protection market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Advanced Persistent Threat Protection industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Advanced Persistent Threat Protection market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Advanced Persistent Threat Protection market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

