Although Colombians had continued to show an increasing interest in self-care and prevention towards the end of the review period, many did not see purchasing vitamins to prevent serious health problems in the long term as a priority for them due to the high cost of regular consumption, resulting in low volume growth for the category.

Euromonitor International's Vitamins in Colombia report

Product coverage: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Pandemic increases awareness of wellbeing and consumer trust in vitamins as complementary solutions

Immunity top of mind amongst consumers during pandemic

Fairly consolidated amongst top three, but competitors gain share

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Prevention will continue to drive sales in early part of the forecast period

E-commerce continues to gradually gain share through competitive prices

Multivitamins will continue to record weaker performance due to increasing competition

