Next-generation Sequencing market Strength, Major Type, Key Application And Leading Companies Forecast Till 2027

As per the report, the global Next-Generation Sequencing Market is expected to rise at a ferocious CAGR of 22.2% between 2018 and 2026. In 2018, the market was worth US$ 6,335.2 Mn and the Next-Generation Sequencing Market will be a howling success as it is projected to reach US$ 31,411.3 Mn by 2026. The demand for next-generation sequencing methodologies is increasing rapidly across several applications such as diagnostics, clinical research among others.

The report includes thorough compilation of the quantitative analysis of the industry for the period of 12 years in order to assist players to grow in the market. Insights on specific revenue figures generated are also given in the report, along with projected revenue at the end of the forecast period. This study includes a widespread analysis of the key segments of the industry. This analysis sheds light in the current trends and opportunities in the Next-Generation Sequencing Market

Request a Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market-101000

Saphetor SA and Swift Biosciences Inc.’s Partnership Aims to Target Next-Generation Sequencing Panels

Strategic partnerships and new product launches are increasingly adopted by companies as these help them to maintain their position in the market. Some of the industry developments are mentioned below:

PierianDx joined hands with Illumina, Inc. in January 2019, to fulfil the needs of customers by offering informatics services for Illumina’s oncology products. This will further support cancer diagnostics and research.

Saphetor SA partners with Swift Biosciences Inc. in June 2019. The partnership aims at standardizing and accelerating data interpretation solutions for next-generation sequencing panels.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. announces the launch of a next-generation sequencing solution called Agilent OnePGT in June 2018. This solution aims at offering Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT).

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Comprehensive analysis of the Aesthetic Implants Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

Related Reports:

Asthma Treatment Market

Asthma Treatment Market

Asthma Treatment Market

Asthma Treatment Market

Asthma Treatment Market

Asthma Treatment Market

Asthma Treatment Market

Asthma Treatment Market

Asthma Treatment Market

Asthma Treatment Market

Asthma Treatment Market

Asthma Treatment Market

Asthma Treatment Market

Asthma Treatment Market