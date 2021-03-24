As the threat of COVID-19 became apparent in Austria there was a surge in demand for products which claim to boost the immune system, with this also having a big impact on vitamins. Concerned that their diet may be insufficient to support a healthy and functioning immune system many households turned to vitamins with well-known immunity-boosting claims, such as vitamin C and vitamin B. However, multivitamins was the biggest winner, with many consumers seeing these products as the best way to ens…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727485-vitamins-in-austria

Euromonitor International’s Vitamins in Austria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-girls-and-womens-lacrosse-gloves-market-analysis-2016-2020-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-12

Product coverage: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pilot-light-complete-units-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-09

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Vitamins market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Vitamins in Austria

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Fears over COVID-19 drive a spike in demand for vitamins

Immunity support takes centre stage

Consumers turn to the ‘Happy Vitamin’ as COVID-19 challenges mental health

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rising health awareness could have negative impact on long-term sales

Competitive landscape set to intensify as COVID-19 points to renewed potential

Domestic player Sanova looking to improve its position in vitamins

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Multivitamins by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2020-2025

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105