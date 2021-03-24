Like weight management and wellbeing, sales of sports nutrition have suffered as a result of COVID-19 and the measures taken to control it. The opening of gyms was disrupted by the restrictions imposed by the government, while sport and fitness clubs were suspended for significant parts of the year. Added to this, with their focus on COVID-19, some consumers lost focus and stopped working out as frequently. Even as gyms and sports clubs reopened there was not an instant return to ‘business as us…
Euromonitor International’s Sports Nutrition in Austria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Table of Content:
Sports Nutrition in Austria
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 restrictions disrupt sales of sports nutrition
Convenience is king as protein/energy bars outperforms the other categories in 2020
Strong potential for sports nutrition encourages intense competition
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Sports protein powder set for bright future as distribution expands
New products targeting a mass audience seen to have potential
Global brands expected to retain their lead due to recommendations from sports professionals
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2020-2025
……Continuned
