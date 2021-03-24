Like weight management and wellbeing, sales of sports nutrition have suffered as a result of COVID-19 and the measures taken to control it. The opening of gyms was disrupted by the restrictions imposed by the government, while sport and fitness clubs were suspended for significant parts of the year. Added to this, with their focus on COVID-19, some consumers lost focus and stopped working out as frequently. Even as gyms and sports clubs reopened there was not an instant return to ‘business as us…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727456-sports-nutrition-in-austria

Euromonitor International’s Sports Nutrition in Austria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-world-nitrile-gloves-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2026-2021-03-12

Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-world-wet-tissues-and-wipes-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-09

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Sports Nutrition in Austria

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 restrictions disrupt sales of sports nutrition

Convenience is king as protein/energy bars outperforms the other categories in 2020

Strong potential for sports nutrition encourages intense competition

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sports protein powder set for bright future as distribution expands

New products targeting a mass audience seen to have potential

Global brands expected to retain their lead due to recommendations from sports professionals

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2020-2025

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105