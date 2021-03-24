The emergence of COVID-19 in 2020 and subsequent lockdown measures resulted in changing daily routines for many Colombians due to home confinement, rising unemployment and decreasing disposable incomes. These factors resulted in many consumers having to address increasing feelings of stress which often manifested in disturbing normal sleep patterns and leading to insomnia, anxiety and depression. Furthermore, the home seclusion trend led to sedentary habits as consumers were unable to leave thei…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727451-sleep-aids-in-colombia

Euromonitor International’s Sleep Aids in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automatic-identification-system-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-12

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sleep Aids market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-bale-net-wrap-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Sleep Aids in Colombia

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Pandemic exacerbates sleep disorders amongst Colombian population

Sleep issues a deep-rooted problem in Colombia

Fairly consolidated competitive landscape amongst established players but smaller brands continue to make gains

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slowing demand despite likelihood of ongoing sleep issues

Herbal/traditional sleep aids dominate category as many consumers attempt to avoid dependency

Alternative solutions to sleep aids increasingly available

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105