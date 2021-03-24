Unidirectional Tape Market Size, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast To 2027

A newly released intelligence report 2021 provides a wealth of insights on the growth outlook of global Unidirectional Tape Industry market. It offers short-term and long-term growth projections of the market, banking on in-depth analysis of the various growth factors that are shaping up the market performance and would continue to do so. The report focuses on both direct and indirect, and positive and negative factors to provide a fact-based assessment.
In addition to solid information on the production and demand-supply scenario in the utilities industry, report throws light on the top trends that are providing new dimensions of growth to Unidirectional Tape Industry market. All the data that has been presented in report is extracted from authenticated sources to ensure their reliability. Surveys conducted related to current and prospective market conditions of Unidirectional Tape Industry are strictly based on industry experts’ opinions.
Key players in the global Unidirectional Tape market covered in Chapter 12:
BASF
Evonik industries
Hexcel Corporation
Cristex
Oxeon AB
Barrday
SABIC (Saudi Arabia) Teijin Ltd.
Royal TenCate N.V.
SGL Group
Cytec Solvay Group
TCR Composites
Celanese Corporation
Teijin Limited
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Unidirectional Tape market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Glass Fiber UD Tapes
Carbon Fiber UD Tapes
Other UD Tapes
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Unidirectional Tape market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Sports & Leisure
Construction
Other End users
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions:
- North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Others)
- South America (Brazil, Others)
Some Points from Table of Content
2020-2025 Unidirectional Tape Industry Market Report – Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19)
Chapter 1 Unidirectional Tape Industry Market – Research Scope
Chapter 2 Unidirectional Tape Industry Market – Research Methodology
Chapter 3 Unidirectional Tape Industry Market Forces
Chapter 4 Unidirectional Tape Industry Market – By Geography
Chapter 5 Unidirectional Tape Industry Market – By Trade Statistics
Chapter 6 Unidirectional Tape Industry Market – By Type
Chapter 7 Unidirectional Tape Industry Market – By Application
Chapter 8 North America Unidirectional Tape Industry Market
Chapter 9 Europe Unidirectional Tape Industry Market Analysis
Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Unidirectional Tape Industry Market Analysis
Chapter 11 Middle East and Africa Unidirectional Tape Industry Market Analysis
Chapter 12 South America Unidirectional Tape Industry Market Analysis
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
Chapter 14 Market Forecast – By Regions
Chapter 15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications
