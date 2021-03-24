Products designed to treat the symptoms of cold and flu benefited from the outbreak of COVID-19 in Austria, with many households stockpiling these products as a precaution. Many people have also become more sensitive turning to cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies at the first signs of illness. Many of COVID-19’s milder symptoms such as dry cough, sore throat and headache can be alleviated with cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies and therefore demand for these products has in ge…

Euromonitor International’s Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Austria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Antihistamines/Allergy Remedies (Systemic), Combination Products – Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Cough Remedies, Decongestants, Medicated Confectionery, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Pharyngeal Preparations.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Austria

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers turn to cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies to treat mild symptoms of COVID-19

Customers focus on products offering targeted relief

Procter & Gamble retains lead thanks to strong distribution and product awareness

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rolling out of COVID-19 vaccine could impede the growth of cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies

Air pollution expected to lead to further rise in allergies and respiratory issues

Little change in the competitive landscape due to conservative approach to medicines

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

……Continuned

