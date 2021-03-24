Horticultural LED Lighting Market Share, Size Global Growth Prospects, Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players and Forecast to 2027

Global Horticultural LED Lighting Market Research report includes a key market analysis, market drivers, industry constraints, competitive developments and market trends. Horticultural LED Lighting Market analyzes each market segment and its applications, regulatory environment, technology, market projections and market shares. A complete geographical analysis of the market is also presented in the report.Horticultural LED Lighting Market Size research report offers the market definition, market shares, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in an extensive format. On the basis of Type, the market is further categorized into Based on the regions, Horticultural LED Lighting Market is distributed into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The historical time period that is considered in the report is from 2016 to 2021. The base year is considered as 2021. The forecast years are 2021 to 2027.This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information.

Horticultural LED Lighting Market Share Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.Horticultural LED Lighting Market Forecast provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2021-2027. Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. Report Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities. Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

List Of Best KEY PLAYERS in Horticultural LED Lighting Market Report are:-

Philips

Osram

Everlight Electronics

Hubbell Lighting

Cree

General Electric

Gavita

Kessil

Fionia Lighting

Illumitex

Lumigrow

Valoya

Cidly

Heliospectra AB

Ohmax Optoelectronic

About Horticultural LED Lighting Market:

Horticultural LED Lighting is composed of light-emitting diodes, usually in a casing with a heat sink and built-in fans. Horticultural LED Lights do not usually require separate ballast and can be plugged directly into a standard electrical socket. Horticultural LED Lighting can act as daylight in the absence of sunlight, so that plants can be normal or better growth and development. Horticultural LED Lights have strong roots, encourage, adjust the flowering, color, to promote fruit ripening, color, and enhance the taste and quality of the role.As for the horticultural LED lighting industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The top 5 manufacturers occupied 41.67% of market share in 2016. The top 3 manufacturers are Philips, Osram and General Electric. The Philips which has 12.95% market share in 2016 is the leader in the LED Grow Lights industry. The manufacturers following Philips are Osram and Everlight Electronics which respectively has 9.62% and 9.00% market share in 2016.Market Analysis and Insights: Global Horticultural LED Lighting MarketThe global Horticultural LED Lighting market was valued at USD 937.6 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of during 2021-2026.Global Horticultural LED Lighting

Horticultural LED Lighting Market By Type:

Low Power (＜300W)

High Power (≥300W)

Horticultural LED Lighting Market By Application:

Commercial Greenhouse

Indoor and Vertical Farming

R&D

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Horticultural LED Lighting in these regions, from 2015 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Horticultural LED Lighting market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2016 to 2018, and forecast to 2027.

To understand the structure of Horticultural LED Lighting market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Horticultural LED Lighting manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Horticultural LED Lighting with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Horticultural LED Lighting submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

