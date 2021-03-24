Charge cards remained a virtually unknown category of financial cards in Chile during 2020. There are currently no indications that this category will emerge beyond its current marginal status at any point during the forecast period.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3592959-charge-cards-in-chile

Euromonitor International’s Charge Card Transactions in Chile report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-gas-pressure-regulators-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-12

Product coverage: Commercial Charge Card Transactions, Personal Charge Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-optical-data-storage-devices-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-09

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Charge Card Transactions market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Charge Cards in Chile

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

2020 IMPACT

Charge cards virtually unknown in Chile

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

Legislative action and financial stimulus drive growth in financial cards and payments

Higher investment in e-commerce and banking apps improve convenience

A sedate year for players looking to safeguard continuity and meet client needs

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020

Table 2 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020

Table 3 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020

Table 4 Card Expenditure by Location 2020

Table 5 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105