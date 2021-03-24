Blood Collection Devices Market Demand and SWOT Analysis 2021-2027

Blood Collection Devices Market

The increasing cases of chronic diseases around the world is expected to foster healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Blood Collection Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Blood Collection Tubes, Needles and Syringes, Others), By Method (Manual Blood Collection, Automated Blood Collection), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic and Pathology Centers, Blood Banks, Others) and Regional Forecast 2020-2027.” The growing awareness about blood tests can enable speedy expansion of the market.

Market Driver :

Increasing Diagnosis and Treatment of Diseases to Encourage Growth

The increasing number of diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancers can spur the market opportunities. The launch of more technologically advanced blood collection devices is expected to aid the expansion of the market. Blood donation can be efficiently conducted with the aid of technologically advanced blood collection devices. The rising availability of sophisticated blood collection devices in many healthcare processes is expected to bode well for the market. The increasing geriatric population is expected to create opportunities for the market. The growing technological advancements in blood collection devices is expected to foster the growth of the market. For instance, in June 2016, Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD) announced the launch of a new safety blood collection set – the BD Vacutainer UltraTouch Push Button Blood Collection Set – in the UK, after achieving European CE marking. However, the lack of adequate testing in developing nations is expected to dampen the market’s growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis :

Evolving Healthcare Infrastructure to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period owing to the substantial prevalence of chronic diseases. The increasing testing numbers among the general population and technological advancements in blood collection devices is expected to proliferate in the region. According to the National Cancer Institute, in 2018, an estimated 1,735,350 new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the United States. Europe is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period. Robust blood testing, strong awareness about chronic diseases, and advanced healthcare infrastructure are factors expected to aid expansion in Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to rise excellently during the forecast period owing to the advancement in healthcare infrastructure. The growing awareness regarding serious diseases is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market in Asia Pacific. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period due to improved healthcare infrastructure coupled with increasing blood testing volume in these regions.

Key Development:

July 2020: Magnolia Medical announced the launch of Steripath Gen2 with an integrated syringe, addressed to the patients with difficult intravenous access (DIVA) or the ‘hard stick’ patient population

January 2018: DBS System introduced the HemaXis DB micro blood collection device with FDA listing in the United States

The Report Lists the key Companies in the Blood Collection Devices Market:

Becton

Medtronic

Terumo Medical Corporation

Haemonetics Corporation

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Nipro Medical Corporation

FL MEDICAL s.r.l.

GmbHer Bio-One International GmbH

