Prior to the onset of the pandemic, the government and its various health-related ministries and agencies endeavoured to make consumers more aware and better informed about the potential health risks of consuming too much of certain types of food, such as sugar, fat and salt. The onset of the global pandemic heightened these efforts as well as consumer awareness. Moreover, while the virus proved highly problematic for all consumers in the country, those with underlying health conditions were mor…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3264692-organic-beverages-in-vietnam

Euromonitor International’s Organic Beverages in Vietnam report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-world-drugs-for-leishmaniasis-kala-azar-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2026-2021-03-12

Product coverage: Organic Hot Drinks, Organic Soft Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-steering-angle-measurement-sensor-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-09

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Organic Beverages market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Organic Beverages in Vietnam

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Decimation in tourist numbers, little interest from locals and limited products and distribution hinder category development in Vietnam

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on health and wellness

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for health and wellness?

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Sales of Health and Wellness by Type: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Health and Wellness by Type: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Health and Wellness by Category: Value 2015-2020

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105