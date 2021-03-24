In 2020, a new labelling regulation came into force in October, requiring companies to place black octagonal seals on products that have an excess of sugar, calories, sodium, or fat, in order to provide consumers with visible and accurate warnings of products to curb the increasing obesity rate in Mexico. This might become a driver of growth for products that are free-from certain ingredients. However, in the case of sugar content, the new regulation also contemplates a black seal if the product…

Euromonitor International’s Free From in Mexico report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Free From Allergens, Free From Dairy, Free From Gluten, Free From Lactose, Free From Meat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Free From in Mexico

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

New labelling regulation and shift to retail due to COVID-19 in 2020

Free from lactose dairy most demanded, assisting a variety of complaints

Grupo Lala leads, offering an expanded range of free from lactose products

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Potential shift to affordable, regular products due to uncertain economic outlook

Free from lactose dairy demanded as companies increase product offerings

Free from gluten to remain a niche

CATEGORY DATA

