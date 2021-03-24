Since the pandemic, unemployment has risen dramatically in the country. Reduced disposable incomes are forcing consumers to be more conscious in their spending. Moreover, the very high prices of organic products in Vietnam puts these products out of the financial reach of all but the wealthiest consumers in society. As a result, regular alternatives offering basic benefits are preferred over organic packaged food.

Euromonitor International’s Organic Packaged Food in Vietnam report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Organic Baby Food, Organic Bread, Organic Breakfast Cereals, Organic Chilled Processed Meat and Seafood, Organic Confectionery, Organic Dairy, Organic Edible Oil, Organic Frozen Meat, Seafood, Fruit and Vegetables, Organic Ice Cream, Organic Ready Meals, Organic Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Organic Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Organic Savoury Snacks, Organic Shelf Stable Meat, Seafood, Fruit and Vegetables, Organic Soup, Organic Spreads, Organic Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Organic Packaged Food in Vietnam

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Declining disposable incomes since the pandemic dampen consumer interest in organic packaged food

Limited number of industry players in organic packaged food

While “organic” labelling is considered a competitive advantage, high unit prices limit sales

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Organic dairy has potential for solid growth

Future category growth dependent on extending distribution and widening product range

Urban-focused distribution due to higher concentration of wealthier demographics

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Organic Packaged Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Organic Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2020

Table 3 Distribution of Organic Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Forecast Sales of Organic Packaged Food by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Organic Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on health and wellness

COVID-19 country impact

……Continuned

