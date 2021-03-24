The closure of schools and movement restrictions implemented as a protective measure against COVID-19 infections, negatively impacted the juice market in Chile, thus slowing organic juice growth in 2020. The back-to-school campaign, usually a high point in yearly sales conducted every March, did not happen, leading the organic juice market to suffer a growth deceleration.

Euromonitor International’s Organic Beverages in Chile report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Organic Hot Drinks, Organic Soft Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Organic Beverages in Chile

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

At-home consumption slows organic juice growth and consumers trade down

Companies adapt to reach a more conscious consumer

Competition increasing in organic coffee

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Higher cost will remain challenge to massification of organic beverages

Return of out-of-home consumption and any residual COVID-19 effect

The democratisation of coffee

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Organic Beverages: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Organic Beverages: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Distribution of Organic Beverages by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on health and wellness

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for health and wellness?

MARKET DATA

Table 8 Sales of Health and Wellness by Type: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Health and Wellness by Type: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Health and Wellness by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 11 Sales of Health and Wellness by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 12 Sales of Health and Wellness by Prime Positioning: Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Sales of Health and Wellness by Prime Positioning: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Health and Wellness: % Value 2016-2020

Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Health and Wellness: % Value 2017-2020

……Continuned

