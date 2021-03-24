Mexico Guacamole Market Witness Growth Due to Product’s Numerous Health Benefits and Growing Number of Quick Service Restaurants

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado “Mercado Mexicano de Guacamole, Informe y Pronóstico 2021-2026”, ofrece un análisis profundo, evaluando el mercado por la forma, el uso final, el canal de distribución, el tipo de envase y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado general. También evalúa la dinámica del mercado, analizando los indicadores clave de demanda y precios, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos SWOT y Porter de las cinco Fuerzas.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Guacamole is a quintessential snack of the Mexican culture, and the market for the product in the region is registering strong growth. Due to guacamole’s growing international popularity as a superfood, it has evolved and used in various styles and forms since its explosion into mainstream cuisine. The increasing consumer preference towards a healthy diet and the growing applications of the product as a salsa, dip, salad ingredient, or condiment drive the guacamole market in Mexico. It is expected that the rising number of quick-service restaurants will further the market’s growth in the coming years.

Moreover, the overwhelming demand from the neighboring market of the US as well as other countries provides lucrative opportunities for the domestic key players to expand their existing consumer base and offer innovative products. The Covid-19 pandemic also saw many people becoming health conscious, especially Gen Z and the millennials which will also further guacamole consumption.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Guacamole is basically an avocado sauce prepared from crushed or mashed avocados mixed with tomatoes, basil, peas, and other ingredients. Since it is prepared from raw avocado, its nutritional value is high, which makes it not just a popular but also a heathy dip, salsa or spread. Although it is a Mexican invention, its market has now expanded to both the American and the international setting.

By form, the market is divided into:

Frozen

Dried

Ready to Make

Based on end-use, the market segments into:

Food Processing Industry

Food Service Industry

Households

By Packaging Type, the market is bifurcated into:

Glass Bottles

Plastic Containers

Stand Up Pouches

Based on distribution channels, the market can be classified into:

Business to Business

Business to Consumer Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Online Others



Key regions covered include:

Baja California

Northern Mexico

The Bajío

Central Mexico

Pacific Coast

Yucatan Peninsula

Market Trends

A staple in Mexican culture, guacamole is widely used in the form of dip, spread or sauce. Numerous health benefits of the product and the growing health consciousness among people drive the consumption of the product. Demand for healthy snacks and ready-to-eat food products also propel the market. Moreover, the shift towards veganism and the international popularity of guacamole leads to key players actively investing in generating more awareness and expanding their consumer base.

Additionally, as the consumption patterns are evolving, there is an increasing demand for diverse kinds of guacamole dips. This is allowing the chefs to experiment with the guacamole recipe. This, in turn, allows green apple, black beans, feta cheese, roasted tomatoes to make their way into this recipe.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are:

Avo-King

Wholly Guacamole (MegaMex Foods LLC)

Westfalia Fruit

Guacamolito

Others

The industry players are investing and expanding their production and consumer base. For example, recently in 2019, Wholly Guacamole started its online campaign ‘All Real No Drama’ in partnership with BBDO San Francisco to promote its guacamole made with high quality ingredients and no added preservatives or artificial flavours. Another key player, Guacamolito with headquarters in Mexico City has started a 5-million-dollar initiative called ‘Guacamolito To Go’ to expand its global market of Mexican Guacamole.

This report covers the market shares, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these industry players.

