Total volume sales of sugar and sweeteners declined for the first time in six years during 2020: A modest acceleration in the rate of retail volume sales was significantly outweighed by a slump in demand from the foodservice and institutional channels arising from a significant decline in international tourism and the closure of schools for an extended period due to COVID-19. Conversely, retail demand for sugar and sweeteners was boosted by the fact that consumers were eating more home-cooked me…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3214276-sugar-and-sweeteners-in-thailand

Euromonitor International’s Sugar and Sweeteners in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-n-hexane-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-12

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sugar and Sweeteners market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-leisure-and-hospitality-software-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2021-2026-2021-03-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Sugar and Sweeteners in Thailand

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Increase in retail volume sales outweighed by slump in foodservice and institutional demand due to COVID-19

Sugar tax may have raised consumer awareness of its health risk

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Increased international tourism and locals eating out more will drive recovery in foodservice demand

Increased awareness of health risks may cause local consumers to go sour on sugar

Summary 1 Major Processors of Sugar and Sweeteners 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Total Sales of Sugar and Sweeteners: Total Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Total Sales of Sugar and Sweeteners: % Total Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Sugar and Sweeteners: Volume 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Sugar and Sweeteners: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Retail Sales of Sugar and Sweeteners: Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Retail Sales of Sugar and Sweeteners: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 Retail Sales of Sugar and Sweeteners by Packaged vs Unpackaged: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Total Sales of Sugar and Sweeteners: Total Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Total Sales of Sugar and Sweeteners: % Total Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Sugar and Sweeteners: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Retail Sales of Sugar and Sweeteners: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Retail Sales of Sugar and Sweeteners: Value 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Retail Sales of Sugar and Sweeteners: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on fresh food

COVID-19 country impact

Retailing shift

What next for fresh food?

MARKET DATA

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105