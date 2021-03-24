Total volume sales of sugar and sweeteners declined for the first time in six years during 2020: A modest acceleration in the rate of retail volume sales was significantly outweighed by a slump in demand from the foodservice and institutional channels arising from a significant decline in international tourism and the closure of schools for an extended period due to COVID-19. Conversely, retail demand for sugar and sweeteners was boosted by the fact that consumers were eating more home-cooked me…
Euromonitor International’s Sugar and Sweeteners in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Content:
Sugar and Sweeteners in Thailand
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Increase in retail volume sales outweighed by slump in foodservice and institutional demand due to COVID-19
Sugar tax may have raised consumer awareness of its health risk
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Increased international tourism and locals eating out more will drive recovery in foodservice demand
Increased awareness of health risks may cause local consumers to go sour on sugar
Summary 1 Major Processors of Sugar and Sweeteners 2020
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Total Sales of Sugar and Sweeteners: Total Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Total Sales of Sugar and Sweeteners: % Total Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Retail Sales of Sugar and Sweeteners: Volume 2015-2020
Table 4 Retail Sales of Sugar and Sweeteners: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Retail Sales of Sugar and Sweeteners: Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Retail Sales of Sugar and Sweeteners: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 7 Retail Sales of Sugar and Sweeteners by Packaged vs Unpackaged: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Total Sales of Sugar and Sweeteners: Total Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Total Sales of Sugar and Sweeteners: % Total Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Sugar and Sweeteners: Volume 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Retail Sales of Sugar and Sweeteners: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Retail Sales of Sugar and Sweeteners: Value 2020-2025
Table 13 Forecast Retail Sales of Sugar and Sweeteners: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on fresh food
COVID-19 country impact
Retailing shift
What next for fresh food?
MARKET DATA
……Continuned
