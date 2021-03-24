Asia Pacific 5G Chipset Market To Rise At 44.4% CAGR By 2027, Spurred By Covid-19 Pandemic | Key Players: Broadcom, Inc., Xilinx, Inc., Mediatek Inc., Nokia Corporation

The 5G chipset market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 321.9 Mn in 2019 to US$ 8,674.0 Mn by the year 2027, with a CAGR of 44.4% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia Pacific 5G Chipset Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific 5G Chipset Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Driving factors such as a rise in demand for a reliable communication network and rapid growth in the developments of smartphones are driving the growth of the 5G chipset market. Further, encouraging government investments to develop 5G technology is expected to facilitate significant growth opportunities for the 5G chipset market. The adoption of smartphone adoption continues to expand globally. This is fuelled by the multimode 3G/4G LTE connectivity, robust mobile processors, advanced features of multimedia, and superior location awareness capabilities, among other features. Approximately 1.5 billion smartphones were shipped in 2017, globally, which is consistent year-over-year. Most of the growth is projected in the emerging regions, where smartphones account for approximately 70% of the total handset shipments. Further, growth in the smartphone demand has also been driven by a variety of affordable and flexible data plans that are being offered by mobile operators. Smartphone has become prominently in-demand for social networking, gaming, music, email, and web browsing, among other functionalities. It is anticipated that the 5G connectivity would further drive innovations and would increase consumer demand by offering enhanced connectivity. This is expected to proliferate the market for 5G chipset.

Get Sample Copy of this Asia Pacific 5G Chipset Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00007517

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific 5G Chipset Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Asia Pacific 5G Chipset Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

ASIA PACIFIC 5G CHIPSET MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Operation Frequency

Sub-6 GHz

Between 26 and 39 GHz

Above 39 GHz

By Product

Devices

Customer Premises Equipment

Network Infrastructure Equipment

By End-User

Automotive & Transportation

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Building Automation

Industrial Automation

Consumer Electronics

Public Safety & Surveillance



By Country

Australia

South Korea

China

India

Japan

Rest of APAC

5G Chipset Market – Companies Mentioned

Broadcom, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Mediatek Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson

Xilinx, Inc.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific 5G Chipset Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Asia Pacific 5G Chipset Market segments and regions.

Order a Copy of this Asia Pacific 5G Chipset Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00007517

The research on the Asia Pacific 5G Chipset Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific 5G Chipset Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific 5G Chipset Market.

About Us:

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/businessmarketinsights/