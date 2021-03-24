Total volume sales of nuts in Thailand plunged by almost a quarter during 2020. Retail, which accounts for the bulk of total volume sales of nuts, was almost as badly affected as the much smaller foodservice and institutional channels. The economic shock of COVID-19 was the main driver of this. Nuts are mainly used as a cooking ingredient in Thailand and not generally consumed as a snack.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3214252-nuts-in-thailand

Euromonitor International’s Nuts in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-light-duty-hydraulic-hammer-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2015-2026-2021-03-12

Product coverage: Almonds, Coconuts, Other Nuts, Peanuts (Groundnuts), Pistachio, Walnuts.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-covid-19-outbreak-global-outbreak-global-packaged-wastewater-treatment-industry-market-research-report-manufacturing-and-consumption-outlook-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-09

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Nuts market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Nuts in Thailand

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 led to a steep decline in demand for nuts from both the retail and foodservice channels

Demand for coconuts disproportionately affected by foodservice slump

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Despite declining prices, post-pandemic rebound in total volume sales will be sluggish

An ageing society will exhibit more interest in more expensive nuts

Summary 1 Major Processors of Nuts 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Total Sales of Nuts by Category: Total Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Total Sales of Nuts by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Nuts by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Nuts by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Retail Sales of Nuts by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Retail Sales of Nuts by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Nuts by Organic/Fairtrade % of Total: % Total Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Retail Sales of Nuts by Packaged vs Unpackaged: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Total Sales of Nuts by Category: Total Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Total Sales of Nuts by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Retail Sales of Nuts by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Retail Sales of Nuts by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Retail Sales of Nuts by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Retail Sales of Nuts by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on fresh food

COVID-19 country impact

Retailing shift

What next for fresh food?

MARKET DATA

Table 15 Total Sales of Fresh Food by Category: Total Volume 2015-2020

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105