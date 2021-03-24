Total volume sales of meat continued to expand at a modest pace during 2020, with a sharp increase in retail demand outweighing declines in the foodservice and institutional channels. These declines were due to the disruption caused by COVID-19, particularly to tourism. Total volume sales of premium meats, especially beef and veal, were particularly weak, due to the economic impact of the pandemic. On the other hand, retail volume sales of poultry, which is cheaper, rose by almost one fifth in 2…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3214251-meat-in-thailand

Euromonitor International’s Meat in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-medical-binocular-loupe-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-12

Product coverage: Beef and Veal, Lamb, Mutton and Goat, Other Meat, Pork, Poultry.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rose-wine-market-research-report-2021-2021-03-09

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Meat market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Meat in Thailand

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Economic impact of COVID-19 leads consumers to switch to poultry

African swine fever continues to disrupt domestic pork supply, pushing up prices

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Revival in tourism will drive strong growth in demand for meat

Poultry will continue to outperform pork, as the price gap between the two continues to widen

Summary 1 Major Processors of Meat 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Total Sales of Meat by Category: Total Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Total Sales of Meat by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Meat by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Meat by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Retail Sales of Meat by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Retail Sales of Meat by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 Retail Sales of Meat by Packaged vs Unpackaged: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Meat by Category: Total Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Meat by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Meat by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Retail Sales of Meat by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Retail Sales of Meat by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Retail Sales of Meat by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on fresh food

COVID-19 country impact

Retailing shift

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105