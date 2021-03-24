Growth in total volume sales of fruit accelerated during 2020 to its highest rate in four years. A significant decrease in foodservice volume sales due to a decline in international tourism was outweighed by a surge in retail demand, particularly for such local fruits as rambutan, mango, longan, mangosteen and golden pineapple. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the government has been encouraging local consumers to eat more Thai fruits. Perhaps more importantly, the unit price of other fruits…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3214227-fruits-in-thailand
Euromonitor International’s Fruits in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-world-cardiac-rhythm-management-system-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2026-2021-03-12
Product coverage: Apples, Banana, Cherries, Cranberries/Blueberries, Grapefruit/Pomelo, Grapes, Kiwi Fruit, Lemon and Limes, Oranges, Tangerines and Mandarins, Other Fruits, Peaches/Nectarines, Pears/Quinces, Pineapple, Plums/Sloes, Strawberries.
ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-linear-devices-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2020-2025-2021-03-09
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Fruits market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Content:
Fruits in Thailand
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Lower prices significantly boost retail volume sales of local fruits
Demand for imported fruits undermined by COVID-19 restrictions and reduction in purchasing power
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Growth in volume sales will moderate, partly due to higher unit prices for local fruits
Piqued by the pandemic, consumer interest in e-commerce is set to grow
Summary 1 Major Processors of Fruits 2020
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Total Sales of Fruits by Category: Total Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Total Sales of Fruits by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Retail Sales of Fruits by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 4 Retail Sales of Fruits by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Retail Sales of Fruits by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Retail Sales of Fruits by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 7 Sales of Fruits by Organic/Fairtrade % of Total: % Total Volume 2015-2020
Table 8 Retail Sales of Fruits by Packaged vs Unpackaged: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Total Sales of Fruits by Category: Total Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Total Sales of Fruits by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Retail Sales of Fruits by Category: Volume 2020-2025
……Continuned
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bisouv.com/