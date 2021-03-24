Covid-19 impact on Global Aciclovir Market Trends, Growth, Demand, opportunities, Scope and Forecast 2027 | Agio Pharmaceuticals Limited, Synmedic Laboratories, Zee Laboratories Ltd., Cipla, Inc., Bhavishya Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Global Aciclovir Market Report 2021 is a professional and in-depth survey on the current state of the Aciclovir Market. The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Aciclovir Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.
Aciclovir is a drug from antiviral category that used to treat infections that are caused by herpes simplex virus, herpes zoster and genital herpes virus infections. Acivlovir is taken by oral route usually 2-5 times in a day as directed by physician. The side effects of acyclovir includes, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, kidney problems etc.
Top Companies Covered in this Report:
- Agio Pharmaceuticals Limited
- Synmedic Laboratories
- Zee Laboratories Ltd.
- Cipla, Inc.
- Bhavishya Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.
- Geo Pharma Pvt. Ltd.
- Finecure Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Novus Life Sciences Pvt Ltd.
- Talent Laboratories
- Adley Foundation
The global study on Aciclovir market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.
Market segmentation, by types:
- HSV-1
- Herpes Simplex Virus Type-II
- VZV
- EBV
- CMV
Market segmentation, by mechanism of action:
- Nucleotide Polymerase Inhibitors
- Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors
- Protease Inhibitors
- Others
Market segmentation, by applications:
- HIV
- Hepatitis
- Herpes
- Simplex Virus
- Influenza
- others
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Aciclovir Market – Key Takeaways
- Research Methodology
- Aciclovir Market – Market Landscape
- Aciclovir Market – Key Market Dynamics
- Aciclovir Market – Global Analysis
- Aciclovir Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 Product
- Aciclovir Market Analysis – By Indication
- Aciclovir Market – By End-User
- Aciclovir Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 Geographical Analysis
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Aciclovir Market
- Industry Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Appendix
