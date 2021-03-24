Prior to the onset of COVID-19, the foodservice channel was a slightly larger source of demand for fish and seafood than retail. However, the pandemic led to a sharp decline in international visitor numbers during 2020. While the government tried to compensate for this by incentivising domestic tourism, foodservice volume sales of fish and seafood plunged by more than a third during the year. While retail volume sales of fish and seafood rose sharply, as consumers spent more time at home, this i…

Fish and Seafood in Thailand

Euromonitor International

January 2021

Increased retail demand not enough to fill the gap left by foodservice decline

Hard-pressed consumers switch to cheaper types of fish

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Tourism revival will drive rebound in volume sales of fish and seafood

As the economy recovers, molluscs and cephalopods will exhibit the most rapid rate growth

Summary 1 Major Processors of Fish and Seafood 2020

Table 1 Total Sales of Fish and Seafood by Category: Total Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Total Sales of Fish and Seafood by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Fish and Seafood by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Fish and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Retail Sales of Fish and Seafood by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Retail Sales of Fish and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 Retail Sales of Fish and Seafood by Packaged vs Unpackaged: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Total Sales of Fish and Seafood by Category: Total Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Total Sales of Fish and Seafood by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Fish and Seafood by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Retail Sales of Fish and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Retail Sales of Fish and Seafood by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Retail Sales of Fish and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

