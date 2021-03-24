Having declined slightly during 2019, total volume sales of eggs expanded at their most rapid rate in five years during 2020. Although COVID-19 led to a sharp decline in institutional and particularly foodservice demand due to school closures and a decline in international visitor numbers, this was more than outweighed by increased retail volume sales. The pandemic led consumers to stock up on eggs amid fears of a shortage. While this led to a spike of up to 15% in the unit price of eggs, this p…

Euromonitor International's Eggs in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

While foodservice demand slumped, retail demand soared, as many Thais regard eggs as a cheap source of protein

Pandemic helps to drive a modest increase in demand for organic eggs

Rebound in Foodservice and institutional demand with outweigh retail slump, as daily life and international tourism begin to return to normal

Government efforts to support the unit price of eggs by reducing supply will bear fruit

