The rate of growth in total volume sales of nuts slowed significantly during 2020. The rate of growth in retail volume sales of nuts accelerated to its most rapid rate in seven years, as consumers spent more time at home and ate more meals there due to COVID-19. Retail demand was also supported by the fact that 2020 saw the steepest decline in the unit price of nuts for almost a decade, as nuts exports were disrupted by the pandemic, leading to an increase in domestic supply.

Euromonitor International’s Nuts in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Almonds, Coconuts, Other Nuts, Peanuts (Groundnuts), Pistachio, Walnuts.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Nuts in Vietnam

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Growth in total volume sales of nuts slowed significantly, as COVID-19 weighed on foodservice and institutional demand

Locally grown nuts remain dominant, with demand for more expensive imported nuts undermined by the pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Foodservice demand will begin to recovery in 2021, as international tourism revives

Increased consumer interest in health and wellness will help to drive strong growth in demand for nuts

Summary 1 Major Processors of Nuts 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Total Sales of Nuts by Category: Total Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Total Sales of Nuts by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Nuts by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Nuts by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Retail Sales of Nuts by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Retail Sales of Nuts by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 Retail Sales of Nuts by Packaged vs Unpackaged: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Total Sales of Nuts by Category: Total Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Total Sales of Nuts by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Nuts by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Retail Sales of Nuts by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Retail Sales of Nuts by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Retail Sales of Nuts by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on fresh food

COVID-19 country impact

Retailing shift

What next for fresh food?

MARKET DATA

……Continuned

