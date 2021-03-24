Total volume sales of fruit exhibited their lowest rate of growth in five years during 2020, with an acceleration in retail volume sales growth more than offset by a sharp decline in demand from the institutional and particularly the foodservice channel that was driven by COVID-19. The closure of schools for an extended period weighed on institutional volume sales of fruits, while a sharp decline in international tourism and the fact that local consumers were eating out less often impact foodser…

Euromonitor International’s Fruits in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Apples, Banana, Cherries, Cranberries/Blueberries, Grapefruit/Pomelo, Grapes, Kiwi Fruit, Lemon and Limes, Oranges, Tangerines and Mandarins, Other Fruits, Peaches/Nectarines, Pears/Quinces, Pineapple, Plums/Sloes, Strawberries.

Table of Content:

Fruits in Vietnam

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Increase in retail volume sales outweighed by declining foodservice demand due to a significant reduction in international tourism

Pandemic leads to reduced exports of some local fruits, pushing down prices and stimulating demand

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Post-pandemic recovery in international tourism will drive rebound in foodservice demand

Local fruits will remain popular, but imported fruits will exhibit the highest rate of total volume sales growth, as their distribution continues to widen

Summary 1 Major Processors of Fruits 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Total Sales of Fruits by Category: Total Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Total Sales of Fruits by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Fruits by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Fruits by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Retail Sales of Fruits by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Retail Sales of Fruits by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 Retail Sales of Fruits by Packaged vs Unpackaged: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Total Sales of Fruits by Category: Total Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Total Sales of Fruits by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Fruits by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Retail Sales of Fruits by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Retail Sales of Fruits by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Retail Sales of Fruits by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on fresh food

COVID-19 country impact

Retailing shift

What next for fresh food?

MARKET DATA

Table 14 Total Sales of Fresh Food by Category: Total Volume 2015-2020

……Continuned

