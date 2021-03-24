Smart Textile Market Size 2021 by Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

“Smart Textile Market” forecast 2024 report mainly introduces volume and value market share by manufactures, by geographical regions, by product type, by applications and also history data details. This report covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Smart Textile industry. The Smart Textile market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Smart Textile:

Smart textiles are defined as textiles that can sense and react via an active control mechanism to environmental conditions or stimuli from mechanical, thermal, chemical, electrical or magnetic sources. Smart Textile Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Textronics

Peratech

DuPont

Clothing+

Outlast

d3o lab

Schoeller

Texas Instruments

Exo2

Vista Medical

Ohmatex ApS

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Smart Textile industry, especially in Europe and North America. The main market players are Textronics, Peratech, DuPont, Clothing+, Outlast, etc. The sale of Smart Textile is about 3400 k units in 2015.

North America is the largest supplier of Smart Textile, with a production market share nearly 53% and sales market share nearly 43% in 2015. That is to say, there will be imports in North America, while North America also is the largest consumption region.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the production market share of 30.5% and the sales market share over 30%. Asia (Ex. China) is another important market of Smart Textile, enjoying 5% production market share and 14% sales market share.

Smart Textile is used in Military Uses, Civil Uses, and Healthcare Uses areas. Report data showed that 30.8% of the Smart Textile market demand in military areas, 33.9% in civil areas, 17.5% in healthcare areas, and 17.8% in other areas in 2015.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Smart Textile industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Sales of Smart Textile have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries. A key market and growth area for smart textiles has been designs for personal protective and military clothing.

This report focuses on the Smart Textile in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Passive Smart Textile

Active Smart Textile

Ultra-Smart Textile Market Segment by Application:

Military Uses

Civil Uses

Healthcare Uses