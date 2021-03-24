Global Magnetic Drum Separators Market Report 2015-2026, Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis

According to this study, the global Magnetic Drum Separators market is estimated to be valued at XX Million US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach XX Million US$ by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

This report studies the Magnetic Drum Separators market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries, this report analyzes the top players in global Magnetic Drum Separators industry, and splits by product type and applications/end industries. This report also includes the impact of COVID-19 on the Magnetic Drum Separators industry.

Global Magnetic Drum Separators market: competitive landscape analysis

Global Magnetic Drum Separators market: types and end industries analysis

Global Magnetic Drum Separators market: regional analysis

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key countries, with market size, growth rate, import and export of Magnetic Drum Separators in these countries from 2015 to 2020, which covering United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia.

Key players in global Magnetic Drum Separators market include:

Eriez Manufacturing Co.

Mineral Technologies

Goudsmit Magnetics

Metso

Nippon Magnetics

Master Magnets (Bunting Magnetics)

IFE Aufbereitungstechnik

Multotec

SMF Prodecologia

Yueyang Dalishen

STEINERT

Industrial Magnetics, Inc.

Dings Magnetic Group

Malvern

Walker Magnetics

Shandong Huate Magnet

Hunan Kemeida Electric

Elektromag Group

HANKOOK MATICS CO., LTD (HKM)

Market segmentation, by product types:

Dry Magnetic Drum Separators

Wet Magnetic Drum Separators

Market segmentation, by applications:

Plastics and Ceramics

Food Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Mining Industry

Recycling Industry

Power Plants

Others

