Wound care in Colombia is a mature category which had been experiencing an undynamic performance prior to the emergence of the pandemic, as many local consumers traditionally tend to purchase these products when they are needed rather than stocking up on the products at home due to the easy availability through both health and beauty specialist retailers and grocery retailers.

Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Wound Care in Colombia

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Demand for wound care increases as Colombians spend more time at home

Diabetes and other conditions increase preventative and healing wound care demand

Tecnoquímicas strengthens leadership of wound care with wide distribution network

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Demand for wound care set to return to greater levels of normalisation

Wound care could see further expansion with new brands

Use of fireworks also drives demand of wound care in times of celebration

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

……Continuned

