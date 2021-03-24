Wound care in Colombia is a mature category which had been experiencing an undynamic performance prior to the emergence of the pandemic, as many local consumers traditionally tend to purchase these products when they are needed rather than stocking up on the products at home due to the easy availability through both health and beauty specialist retailers and grocery retailers.
Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Content:
Wound Care in Colombia
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Demand for wound care increases as Colombians spend more time at home
Diabetes and other conditions increase preventative and healing wound care demand
Tecnoquímicas strengthens leadership of wound care with wide distribution network
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Demand for wound care set to return to greater levels of normalisation
Wound care could see further expansion with new brands
Use of fireworks also drives demand of wound care in times of celebration
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
……Continuned
