Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market Size 2021 by Development Trends, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films

Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market” forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films:

  • BOPA film, made of nylon 6, is used in the packaging solutions in various industries. BOPA has a very high tensile strength, anti-puncture strength, excellent flexibility, resistance, resistance, high gas and aroma barrier properties, good transparency and gloss, excellent printability, a broad operating temperature range. Therefore, BOPA film is especially suitable for the packaging of perishable foods, frozen and cooked foods, vegetables, agricultural products and aquatic products packaging, medical supplies, electronic products packaging.

    Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Green Seal Holding
  • Unitike
  • Cangzhou Mingzhu
  • Kolon
  • DOMO Chemicals
  • Tianjin Yuncheng Plastic Industry
  • Biaxis
  • AdvanSix
  • A.J. Plast
  • Toyobo
  • Hyosung
  • Mf-Folien
  • FSPG Hi-Tech
  • JK Materials
  • Thaipolyamide
  • Zidong Chemical

    Scope of Report:

  • Referring to the concrete application, food industry has the largest market share, which accounted for 76.48% share in 2016. BOPA film can also be used in the household products packaging, the second largest consumption filed with the share of 16.25%.
  • China and Japan are the major production bases of BOPA film currently. Besides, China is the largest production base of BOPA film presently. Some companies in China, like Xiamen Changsu, are actively expanding their capacity, indicating a promising demand.
  • As for the consumption, China is also the largest consumer, who held 38.92% share in global consumption market in 2016. The follower is Japan, with the consumption volume of 52562 MT in 2016. Information revealed that Asia-Pacific will continue to be the key production and sales region of BOPA film in the coming years, providing huge support to the BOPA film industry.
  • Unitika exited China market in 2016, which led to other suppliers in the industry gain greatly. Due to Unitikaâ€™s stopped production in China, the price of BOPA price surged in the year in China.
  • The worldwide market for Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 2130 million USD in 2024, from 1530 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Sequential Stretching Type
  • Mechanical Simultaneous Stretching Type
  • LISIM Simultaneous Stretching Type

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Food Industry
  • Household Products
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Electronics
  • Other

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market:

