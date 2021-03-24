Building Management System Market Size 2021 by Development Trends, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast to 2024

“Building Management System Market” forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Building Management System industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the Building Management System market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Building Management System:

A building management system (BMS) is a computer-based control system installed in buildings that that can be used to monitor and manage mechanical and electrical equipment such as ventilation, lighting, power systems, fire systems, and security systems in a facility. A BMS consists of software and hardware; the software program, usually configured in a hierarchical manner, can be proprietary, using such protocols as C-Bus, Profibus, and so on. Vendors are also producing BMSs that integrate using Internet protocols and open standards such as DeviceNet, SOAP, XML, BACnet, LonWorks and Modbus. Building Management System Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Johnson Controls

Schneider

Siemens

Honeywell

UTC

Trane

Delta Controls

Beckhoff

Azbil

Cylon

ASI

Technovator

Carel

Deos

Johnson Controls, Schneider, Siemens, and Honeywell are the key players and accounted for 16.09%, 13.97%, 9.16% and 7.71% respectively of the overall Building Management System market share in 2016. Global giant market mainly distributed in United States, with 87.45% share in 2016. It has unshakable status in this field.

Governments across the North America have taken due cognizance of the benefits of effective management of the buildings and their potential savings. They have been incremental in bringing forward various legislations and initiatives to drive the development and adoption of building management system (BMS) technologies.

As reducing the energy consumption directly transcends into reduced spending on energy, saving power provides a good financial opportunity for businesses and helps improve their profitability. Ensuring that the BMSs in the buildings are operating in peak conditions will enable users to not only improve system efficiency but also reduce operating costs. However, lack of technically skilled workers and high initial implementation costs pose a restraining block in the building management system market.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâ€™s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investor are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

This report focuses on the Building Management System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

BACnet

LonWorks

Others Market Segment by Application:

Residential Buildings

Office & Commercial

Manufacturing Plant