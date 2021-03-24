Categories
Trifluralin Market Size 2021 by Company Profiles, Product Picture, Specification, Shipments, Price, Revenue and Forecast to 2024

Trifluralin

Trifluralin Market” forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Trifluralin industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the Trifluralin market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Trifluralin:

  • Trifluralin is a yellow-orange crystalline solid. Denser than water and not soluble in water. Hence sinks in water. Melting point 48.5-49Â°C. Used as a selective pre-emergence herbicide.

    Trifluralin Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • ADAMA
  • Dow
  • Nufarm
  • Kenso
  • Kangfeng
  • ZhiHai
  • Haoyang
  • FengShan Group
  • Aijin
  • DongNong
  • Tenglong
  • Qiaochang

    Scope of Report:

  • Regionally, the production areas of Trifluralin are concentrated in USA, China and EU. China is the biggest production base of Trifluralin, followed by EU. The consumption of Trifluralin is quite separated, with USA, China, EU and Japan the main regions.
  • The price of Trifluralin fluctuates with the market demand and production capacity. Recent years, the production amount of Trifluralin has been rocketing, as a result of which, the rising of Trifluralin price has been slowing down. Currently, the price of Trifluralin is around 3040 USD/Ton in 2015.
  • The export and import business of Trifluralin is frequent, with China and EU the major export country. With capacity expansion and new competitor entry, the global supply of Trifluralin would be lifting for a long time.
  • This report focuses on the Trifluralin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Missible Oil (EC)
  • Granula (GR)

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Grasses and Weeds
  • Dicotyledonous
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Trifluralin product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Trifluralin, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Trifluralin in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Trifluralin competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Trifluralin breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Trifluralin market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Trifluralin sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Trifluralin Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Trifluralin Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

