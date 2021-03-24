Trifluralin Market Size 2021 by Company Profiles, Product Picture, Specification, Shipments, Price, Revenue and Forecast to 2024

“Trifluralin Market” forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Trifluralin industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the Trifluralin market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Trifluralin:

Trifluralin is a yellow-orange crystalline solid. Denser than water and not soluble in water. Hence sinks in water. Melting point 48.5-49°C. Used as a selective pre-emergence herbicide.

ADAMA

Dow

Nufarm

Kenso

Kangfeng

ZhiHai

Haoyang

FengShan Group

Aijin

DongNong

Tenglong

Regionally, the production areas of Trifluralin are concentrated in USA, China and EU. China is the biggest production base of Trifluralin, followed by EU. The consumption of Trifluralin is quite separated, with USA, China, EU and Japan the main regions.

The price of Trifluralin fluctuates with the market demand and production capacity. Recent years, the production amount of Trifluralin has been rocketing, as a result of which, the rising of Trifluralin price has been slowing down. Currently, the price of Trifluralin is around 3040 USD/Ton in 2015.

The export and import business of Trifluralin is frequent, with China and EU the major export country. With capacity expansion and new competitor entry, the global supply of Trifluralin would be lifting for a long time.

This report focuses on the Trifluralin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Missible Oil (EC)

Granula (GR) Market Segment by Application:

Grasses and Weeds

Dicotyledonous